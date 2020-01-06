Bail hearing for Gadek assemblyman, DAP member’s LTTE case set for Jan 16

Suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam sympathiser V. Suresh Kumar is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 31, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Two separate High Courts here today set January 16 to hear the bail applications of Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan and DAP member V. Suresh Kumar who are facing charges for supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh and Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah set the date after counsel Ramkarpal Singh representing the two accused told the courts that his clients have filed their applications on Dec 26 last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Mohd Izhanudin Alias and DPP Rohaiza Abd Rahman told the court that they would be filing counter affidavits on the applications on January 9 and 13 respectively.

The Sessions Court had earlier allowed the two cases to be transferred to the High Court after the prosecution announced they have received approval from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to transfer the cases.

Saminathan, 34, and Suresh Kumar, 43, were charged with giving support to LTTE terrorist group via Facebook under the name of Sami Nanthan Siva and RocketSuresh DAP in the office of Bukit Aman’s Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Division (E8) here at about 2pm on October 7.

They were charged under Section 130J (1) (a) of the Penal Code which provides for a sentence of life imprisonment or a maximum of 30 years or fine and forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used for the offence if found guilty. — Bernama