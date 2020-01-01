Cabinet, not Finance Ministry, to decide on official cars, says Guan Eng

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says the decision is not solely under his ministry as reportedly previously as the final approval will be made collectively by Cabinet members. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 1 ― Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today clarified that the decision for the procurement of official cars for senior government officers, including ministers, rests with the Cabinet.

He said the decision is not solely under his ministry as reportedly previously as the final approval will be made collectively by Cabinet members.

“This is up to the Cabinet, it will be decided in the next meeting,” he told reporters when visiting the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge here this morning.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told reporters yesterday that the government is in the midst of appointing a company to supply vehicles for ministers and senior government officials.

He reportedly said the Finance Ministry was in charge of appointing the company.

The appointment of the new company is after the end of a 25-year concession with Spanco Sdn Bhd in 2019.

The new deal will see 32 units of Toyota Vellfire for ministers and 3,000 Honda Accords for senior government officials to replace the Proton Perdana and Toyota Camry being used currently.