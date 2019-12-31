Slash minister’s perks if reducing expenses is your goal, MCA tells govt

MCA said civil servants within the Ministry of Health like nurses, dental and medical officers will be hardest hit should the allowance cut be approved starting next year. ― Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Putrajaya should slash perks and allowances of ministers, deputy ministers as well as heads of GLCs if reducing expenses is its priority, MCA said today.

In a statement, MCA pointed out that that would have been a better move than the now-postponed allowance cut for civil servants in critical service.

“While the government may seem to be acting prudent in wanting to slash and cut expenditure/ expenses within the civil service, it is rather unwise and a poor judgement call of the PH government or any government of the day to cut funds to life-saving front-liners of the civil service.

“An astute government would have looked into cutting the allowances of those in the administration including that of Cabinet Ministers, and their personal aides. A real leader leads by example,” said the joint statement by MCA Deputy President Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, MCA Central Committee Member Datuk Dr Lee Hong Tee and Wanita MCA Sabah Chairperson Dr Pamela Yong.

The statement added that civil servants within the Ministry of Health like nurses, dental and medical officers will be hardest hit should the allowance cut be approved starting next year.

MCA said that a doctor recruited from January 1, 2020 would be earning a nett salary of RM3,852.55 without the RM750 critical allowance, a sum significantly lower than a doctor in Singapore.

“In the private sector, a doctor in Teluk Intan is paid RM10,000 and a nett pay of RM9,200 compared to a government doctor at RM3,761. This huge discrepancy in income is sufficient to drive government doctors to the private sector since most government doctors are hired on contract basis, while the waiting list for a master programme grows longer and longer,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has agreed to delay the allowance cut for civil servants in critical service pending a decision from the next Cabinet meeting.

The Pakatan Harapan administration came under heavy criticism over the Public Service Department’s (JPA) move to cut critical service allowance, including from Cabinet ministers.

Critics say cutting the incentive would drive talent away from sectors crucial to the public, like healthcare and education.



