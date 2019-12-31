Police: Gamis protest against Dong Zong tomorrow against assembly law

Gamis claimed that Dong Zong’s existence in Malaysia would lead to a repeat of the May 13, 1969 racial riots. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The Malaysian Muslim Students Coalition’s (Gamis) planned protest against Dong Zong tomorrow will violate the Peaceful Assembly Act, Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said today.

Mohd Fahmi said his station has not received the legally required notice of the protest being planned against the Chinese education group.

“The peaceful protest is not valid. I have not received any notice from them regarding their assembly tomorrow.

“If they intend to march from Masjid Jamek to Sogo, they also need to have a written permission from the landowner; in this regard, it is the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL),’’ he said.

Under Section 9 of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, organisers of any assembly must formally notify the officer in charge of the relevant police district five days in advance, accompanied with the approval of the owners of the property where the event will be held.

Mohd Fahmi said both must be submitted in order for the event to comply with the PAA.

Earlier today, a poster announcing the protest began appearing online.

The rally is called “Himpunan Bangkit Pertahankan Jaw : Haramkan Dong Zong (Rally to defend Jawi: Abolish Dong Zong) and will purportedly start outside Masjid Jamek at 2pm tomorrow.

It will continue until 4pm. Protesters will march from the iconic Kuala Lumpur mosque to the Sogo shopping complex.

Gamis previously claimed that Dong Zong’s existence in Malaysia would lead to a repeat of the May 13, 1969 racial riots.

Gamis president Saifullah Baiduri also urged the Home Ministry and police to ban the Chinese education group for purportedly being an obstacle towards unity and nation-building.

The DAP Socialist Youth reported the group’s May 13 remarks to the police in several states.



