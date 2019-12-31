King calls for greater unity among Malaysians in 2020

Sultan Abdullah said unity is vital to ensure the continued prosperity in Malaysia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on all Malaysians to forge stronger unity and cooperation to enjoy continued harmony and prosperity while maintaining the nation’s sovereignty in 2020.

The King decreed that the beginning of a new year should be celebrated by removing any basis for racial prejudice among the people for the sake of unity, harmony and the spirit of love of the country.

“First and foremost, let’s be grateful to Allah for all the success, unity and prosperity that we and our country have achieved this year and in every passing year.

“Indeed, we should always look back and learn the lessons from all incidents and challenges that we have gone through that year so that we will be able to improve ourselves, our families, our communities and our country,” His Majesty said in a statement issued by Istana Negara today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said unity would flourish in a peaceful environment where the people are trusting, sincere, friendly and respect each other.

“I’m of the opinion that this is the only recipe needed to unite the people of different races, especially in our beloved country, Malaysia.

“Hence, I would like to remind all Malaysians to maintain unity and harmony we have largely enjoyed over the past 62 years because many issues related to racial and religious sensitivities have been raised lately.

“Just like our previous heads of state, I really wish to see my beloved country, Malaysia, continue to be united, harmonious and progressive and I believe that this wish is shared by all Malaysians,” the King said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong said every Malaysian should know that unity is vital to ensure continued prosperity in Malaysia, a country with multi-religious and multi-racial society with diverse customs and traditions.

His Majesty said the young generation, especially, has a huge role to play to continue the efforts taken by the country’s previous leaders as the Statistics Department's record in December 2018 showed that 68 per cent of Malaysians are now under the age of 40 and 51 per cent are under 30.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on Malaysians to set a new year’s resolution that includes preserving and promoting noble values that have long been the catalyst for harmony, peace and prosperity in the country.

“May Allah continue to bless this sacred land of Malaysia, along with its leaders and the people, in the year 2020,” His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the year 2019 had a huge significance for him as he was elected and installed as Malaysia’s 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Head of Islam and the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“Alhamdulillah (All praises be to Allah), time flies so fast and 2019 has come to an end. We will now enter the year 2020 with new resolutions.

“Raja Permaisuri Agong and I are very grateful for this opportunity and we wish all Malaysians, locally and abroad, a very happy New Year 2020,” His Majesty said. — Bernama