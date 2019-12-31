IGP wants PDRM to embrace ‘police and the people are inseparable’ spirit

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador at the launch of the PJSJK Manual Book in Kuala Lumpur November 6, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) community to embrace and express the spirit of “Police and the People are Inseparable” (Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada) while discharging their duties.

In his message in conjunction with the new year 2020, Abdul Hamid said in line with the spirit, members of the force should strive harder to understand the people’s wishes and hopes for them.

“Indeed, the experience we have had throughout 2019 will enable the PDRM to continue to drive 2020 towards greater excellence and remain intact in facing all kind of challenges that may arise,” he said.

Abdul Hamid also wanted the PDRM community to pledge with themselves to sincerely carry out their responsibility in upholding of the rule of law.

“We are shouldering a gigantic trust in ensuring the harmony enjoyed by the communities and the sovereignty of the country remain intact.

“Let’s work together towards making Malaysia a peaceful country. Happy new year 2020,” he said. — Bernama