Wisma Putra: Malaysian victims of Egypt crash in stable condition

A handout picture released by the Suez Governorate Media Office on December 28, 2019 shows paramedics transporting one of the victims injured in a bus cash at the Ain Sokhna resort east of Cairo, upon arrival at Suez General Hospital. ― AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — All five Malaysians involved in a road crash in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday (December 28) were reported to be in stable condition.

In a statement issued today, Wisma Putra said all of them have been transferred to the Suez Hospital for Health Insurance and Sheikh Zayed Specialised Hospital for further treatment.

“Officials from the Malaysian Embassy in Cairo have visited the victims to provide appropriate consular assistance,” the statement said, adding that there were no casualties in the accident. — Bernama