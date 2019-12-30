Wisma Putra in contact with Australian authorities to bring home body of Malaysian teen who died in skateboarding accident

Azahari Hassan shows a picture of his grandnephew Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, who died in a skateboarding incident in Queensland, in Kuantan December 29, 2019. — Foto Bernama

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — The High Commission of Malaysia in Canberra, Australia is in close contact with local authorities and relevant agencies to expedite the documentation and related processes to bring home the body of a Malaysian teenager who died in a skateboarding accident in Townsville, Queensland.

In a statement today, Wisma Putra said it included MASKargo in Brisbane.

“Foreign Ministry will ensure everything is carried out properly and efficiently,” it said.

International media reported Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, 16, died after he crashed into a bollard while skateboarding downhill on Saturday (December 28).

The teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after attempts to resuscitate him failed.

Following the incident, Wisma Putra said the Malaysian representative in Canberra has been in touch and provided consular assistance to the victim’s family in Townsville.

Wisma Putra also extended condolences to the family and hope all quarters to respect the feelings and privacy of the teenager’s family members. — Bernama