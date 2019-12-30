Sarawak Amanah not planning to yield seats to allies, says deputy chairman

Sarawak Amanah deputy chairman Andri Zulkarnaen speaks during the 2019 Amanah Convention in Shah Alam December 7, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Dec 30 — The Sarawak chapter of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) does not plan to give up any of its seats to another component party of the state Pakatan Harapan (PH), deputy chairman Andri Zulkarnaen said today.

He said the chapter, in its convention held in December last year, adopted a resolution for the party to field candidates in the 13 seats it contested during the 11th state election in 2016.

“However, the state Amanah prefers that any decision reached must be based on consensus in the family spirit of the state PH,” he stressed.

Andri said the state Amanah believes that the coming 12th state election will be more challenging with the participation of the Sarawak-based Opposition parties and independents, apart from the state PH and the ruling state Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Meanwhile, the state chapter of Parti Pribumi Malaysia Bersatu (Bersatu) thanked state PKR chairman Baru Bian for his willingness to consider Bersatu’s request for some seats from the state PKR.

The chapter’s chairman Jaziri Alkaf Suffian said it shows that Baru has confidence in Bersatu to serve Sarawak with other component parties of the state PH.

“The state Bersatu, being the newest member of the state PH, has just set foot in Sarawak and therefore, needs a support and close cooperation from the other component parties,” he said.

He hoped that the component parties — PKR, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu — are able to reach an agreement over the allocation of seats to be contested in the state election.

Jaziri said the allocation of seats have to be finalised so the state PH can fully prepare itself and to work together with sincerity in facing GPS in the state election later.

“State Bersatu also hopes that any conflict and misunderstanding among the four component parties be resolved first to ensure that the mission to wrest control of Sarawak from GPS is successfully carried out,” he said.

“At the end of the day, the state PH will lose out due to the misunderstanding and lack of cooperation among the component parties,” he added.

Baru, who is also the federal works minister, said two days ago that the state PKR was considering giving some seats to Bersatu to contest in the state election.

He had also said the state PH would only put up candidates considered as winnable in the election.