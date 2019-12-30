RapidKL extends service on Ambang 2020

In conjunction with the New Year Eve 2020 (Ambang 2020) celebration tomorrow, the operations of the Rapid KL rail transit and bus networks will be extended to meet the need of the public attending the event. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — In conjunction with the New Year Eve 2020 (Ambang 2020) celebration tomorrow, the operations of the Rapid KL rail transit and bus networks will be extended to meet the need of the public attending the event.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), in a statement today, said the move involved 13 Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Kuala Lumpur (KL) Monorail, BRT (Rapid Transit Bus) stations and 14 Rapid KL routes and MRT feeder bus routes.

Those stations whose services would be extended until 1.30 am were LRT Kelana Jaya route involving the USJ 7, Pasar Seni, Masjid Jamek, KLCC and Ampang Park stations, while the Ampang/Sri Petaling route involved the Bandaraya and Masjid Jamek stations.

For the MRT Sungai Buloh route, the stations involved were Kajang: Pasar Seni, Bukit Bintang, Maluri, Mutiara Damansara while the KL Monorail route involved the Bukit Bintang station and BRT Sunway route involving Sunway Lagoon.

‘’Other stations will end their operations as normal but passengers can exit from the stations to continue their journey,’’ said the statement.

Meanwhile, the Rapid KL bus services which would be extended until 1.30 am were the Taman Sri Muda-Pasar Seni (route number 751), Subang Suria-Pasar Seni (772), Pandan Mewah-Mushi Abdullah (300), Taman Sentosa-Pasar Seni (640), Kajang Terminal-Lebuh Pudu (450), Taman Melawati-Munshi Abdullah (220), Taman Dato’ Senu-Pasar Seni (180), Taman Jasa Utama-Medan Pasar (173) and Puchong Utama-Pasar Seni (600) routes.

The MRT feeder bus services would involve the destinations to Kwasa Sentral (routes T802 and T803 (merged), Sungai Buloh route T101 and T105 (merged), T102/T103 and Kajang Stadium (T460) other than the BRT-Sunway route involving the Sunway Lagoon station.

However, there were six stations for the Sunway-BRT route which would be extended until 1 am, namely, USJ 7, South Quay, SunU-Monash, Sun Med, Mentari and Sunway Setia Jaya.

RapidKL also urged the public to use public transportations to reduce congestions especially in areas organising events and performances to fete the New Year Eve 2020.

Any inquiry could made via Twitter and MYRapidKL Facebook or by surfing: www.myrapid.com.my. — Bernama