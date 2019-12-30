Nepalese worker killed after falling into meat grinder in Alor Gajah

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department operation management head Superintendent Zulkhairani Ramli said the victim was repairing the machine when it was suddenly activated and he was pulled in. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Dec 29 — A Nepalase employee was killed after falling into a meat grinder at a food processing factory in the Londang Industrial Area, Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah near here today.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department operation management head Superintendent Zulkhairani Ramli said the victim, identified as Indra Prasad Bhattarai, 47, who had been working at the factory since March 2011, was repairing the machine when the “ON” button was suddenly activated and he was pulled into it.

He said a team from the Masjid Tanah fire and rescue station rushed to the factory after receiving a distress call at 7.46am, arriving at the scene nine minutes later.

The firemen took about 30 minutes to retrieve the victim,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The body was handed over to the police and sent to Melaka Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama