MetMalaysia issues yellow weather alert for Sarawak

MetMalaysia has issued a yellow-level weather alert for Sarawak with heavy rain expected in several divisions from tomorrow until Thursday. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a yellow-level weather alert for Sarawak with heavy rain expected in several divisions from tomorrow until Thursday.

In its statement today, the department said divisions involved are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu.

“Strong winds between 40 and 50km per hour with waves as high as 3.5 metres are expected to hit Sarawak’s waters during the period,” it said. — Bernama