KL-bound AirAsia flight turns back to Langkawi

LIA manager Jefry Ramli said all passengers and crew were safely evacuated while a check at Langkawi airport found flight AK9327 has been rescheduled to 4.45pm. — Reuters pic

LANGKAWI, Dec 30 — An AirAsia flight to Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) turned back three minutes after taking off from Langkawi International Airport (LIA) this morning.

LIA manager Jefry Ramli said flight AK9327 carrying 156 passengers and crew departed at 9.17am.

He said the airport received information on problems encountered by AK9327 aircraft at 9.20am from the air control tower.

“According to Malaysia Airports standard operating procedure, the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) puts three fire engines on standby.

“At 9.30am, the AK9327 plane safely landed accompanied by three AFRS fire engines to the airport apron,” he said in a statement here today.

Jefry said all passengers and crew were safely evacuated while a check at Langkawi airport found flight AK9327 has been rescheduled to 4.45pm. — Bernama