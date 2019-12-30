Five men ‘run amok’ in Wisma Perkeso Kota Baru

KOTA BARU, Dec 30 — The situation at Wisma Perkeso here which usually calms turned chaotic today as more than 250 workers from three government agencies located in the building fleeing for the lives as five men armed with wooden planks ran amok in the lobby.

The men who were angry after the construction site where they were working was closed, demonstrated their rage at the Occupational Safety and Health Department (JKKP) counter at 10.15am, leaving two people injured.

Quick action by security guards saw three of them apprehended, however, the other two managed to escape and continue with their amok at the second and fifth floor.

The duo was later arrested by police who was called in to contain the situation, which was actually a drill conducted by the JKKP to address violent threats in the office.

The one-hour exercise was conducted in collaboration with Kota Baru district police headquarters, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), JKKP emergency response team and Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital (HRPZ II).

Kelantan JKKP director Abdul Aziz Salim said the exercise was also part of the effort to promote the safety of the workers.

The training is a precautionary measure as provided under Section 15 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act where every employer needs to ensure that their workplace is safe and free from security threats, he told reporters after the drill.

“We have a special team to deal with internal crises such as fire, amok and bomb threats, but we will call the police if things get out of control,” he said, adding that he was pleased with the quick response by the police who arrived within the specified time under the standard operating procedure.

Meanwhile, some of the workers said they were afraid and worried when they heard the announcement ordering people to leave the office and gather at the parking lot as “five armed men ran amok” in the building.

“I was horrified,” said a JKKP officer Hirwan Saringat who breathed a sigh of relief after he found out it was just a drill.

Another JKKP staff Rosnizam Mohd Ghadafi suggested such training to be frequently held as it could help employees to remain calm in a real situation.

Meanwhile, one of the ‘perpetrators’ Shyansul Azmie, 24, hoped that the drill would raise awareness among the public, especially employers about the possibilities of such incident occurred at their workplace. — Bernama