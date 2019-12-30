13 inmates escape from drug rehabilitation centre in Kuantan

Police said 13 male inmates at a Puspen centre in Gambang have run away from the centre’s hostel early this morning. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, Dec 30 — Thirteen male inmates at a narcotics addiction rehabilitation centre (Puspen) in Gambang here, are believed to have run away from the centre’s hostel early this morning.

According to Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali, their disappearance was only noticed at 5.30am, when they did not attend the morning inspection.

Aged 19 to 25, the runaways hail from Terengganu, Kelantan, Johor and Kuala Lumpur.

Initial investigations have found that detailed preparations were undertaken, based on the discovery of a polystyrene board containing a sketch of the hostel layout and fencing, as well as an escape route.

Mohamad Noor said the mastermind of the group is believed to be Ahmad Asmani Rosdi, 21, who was sent to the centre on September 18.

The other runaways comprise Mohd Faiz Aizat Zulkifli, 23; Muhammad Shafiq Ikmal Abdullah, 22; Muhammad Hazuraidi Hashim, 24; Mohd Arif Asyraf Sudin, 23; Muhamad Shafiq Adha Ali, 23; Mohamad Sharizal Norizan, 25; Muhammad Shahrul Nizam Pauzi, 21; Muhammad Zaharul Haffiz Mohd Harun, 24; Mohamad Aliff Norazlie, 23; Muhammad Ridzuan Abdullah, 23; Muhammad Amirul Shazwan Mohd Zain, 19 and Muhammad Fathi Syahmi Zakaria, 20.

The group is believed to have made their escape at about 2am from the centre which houses a total of 167 inmates aged 18 to 25, who are watched over by seven auxiliary policemen. — Bernama