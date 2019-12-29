Sufficient water supply to get through drought season, says Kedah exco

Kedah Public Works, Water Supply, Water Resources and Energy Committee chairman Zamri Yusuf said the water supply for domestic and agricultural needs in Kedah is sufficient to get through the drought season which is expected to begin soon. — Picture by K.E.Ooi

ALOR SETAR, Dec 29 — The water supply for domestic and agricultural needs in Kedah is sufficient to get through the drought season which is expected to begin soon, said state Public Works, Water Supply, Water Resources and Energy Committee chairman Zamri Yusuf.

He gave an assurance that the state government could overcome any water supply crisis during the period.

“Although this year’s drought has not yet begun, rainfall has not been as high as expected. In terms of water reserves, there is a slight decrease in the Muda Dam to 60 per cent, compared to 75 per cent previously, while the water reserves in the Pedu and Beris Dams are still adequate.

“Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) has also taken certain preliminary measures, including managing water supply for residents in Bedong, Kuala Muda, using supplies from other areas. This will allow the water supply in the Muda Dam to be better channelled to residents in Tanjung Dawai and Merbok,” he told reporters here today.

He said the state government had also obtained approval from the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources to activate the tube well behind the Merbok police station to address the water shortage issue in the area.

“For now, it has not been activated because the water supply is still adequate, but preparations should be made for the period from January to March, which is expected to be hot and dry. There are also no issues expected over the water supply for agricultural purposes,” he added.

He was asked to comment on the state government’s preparations ahead of the drought season, especially in terms of water supply management. — Bernama