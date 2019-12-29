Rina supports proposal to cut ministers, politicians’ allowances

Datuk Seri Rina Harun said some ministerial allowances had already been cut. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, Dec 29 — Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun supports the proposal to cut the allowances of politicians and ministers.

In giving her support, she said in fact, some of the allowances have already been deducted since last year.

Rina said this after officiating the Wacana Ilmu Wanita Inspirasiku programme here today.

She was commenting on the proposal by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman for the government to cut the allowance of politicians and ministers, following the controversial decision to cut the Critical Service Incentive Payment (BIPK) for new doctors, nurses, engineers and other professionals joining the civil service.

Rina said the abolition of the BIPK did not involve civil servants at her ministry.

Yesterday, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali also shared the same view saying that there should be no problem for ministers and politicians’ allowances to be slashed to support the government efforts to better manage the country’s spending. — Bernama