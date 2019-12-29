Malaysian teenager dies while skateboarding in Australia

Australian media today reported Mohammad Farhan Fudhail from Kuantan was skateboarding downhill with friends when he crashed into a pole. — Pexels pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — A Malaysian teenager, Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, died in a skateboarding incident in Townsville, Queensland, Australia yesterday.

The mother of the 16-year-old boy, known as Natasha, confirmed the incident to Bernama when contacted here this morning.

She said they were now in the middle of bringing home the remains.

Australian media today reported Mohammad Farhan Fudhail from Kuantan, Pahang, was skateboarding downhill with friends before crashing into a pole.

According to the report which quoting Queensland police, the teenager who was wearing a helmet during the 2.30pm incident, was in a critical condition when paramedics arrived at the scene at Jezzine Barracks, North Ward.

The teenager was in the country for holidays with his family.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob said Wisma Putra had contacted Natasha and the effort to bring back the body to Malaysia was being carried out by the High Commission of Malaysia in Canberra.

“The victim’s mother is still waiting for the post-mortem results, and the body is expected to be brought back to Malaysia via Malaysia Airlines flight,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama