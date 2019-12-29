Family of Malaysian teen who died in skateboarding incident waits anxiously for Wisma Putra’s help

Azahari Hassan shows a picture of his nephew Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, who died in a skateboarding incident in Queensland, in Kuantan December 29, 2019. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — More than 24 hours after Malaysian teenager Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, 16, died in a skateboarding incident in Queensland, Australia, his family is anxiously waiting for assistance from Wisma Putra and the Malaysian High Commission in Canberra.

When contacted from here by Bernama this evening, Mohammad Farhan Fudhail’s mother, Furhzunatul Natasha Mohd Sazali, said she was in a quandary as to how to attend to the repatriation of her son’s body to Malaysia.

“Until now, no one from Wisma Putra has contacted me... except for my communication with a Malaysian High Commission officer who said there were several procedures which need to be followed.

“She also mentioned a fund that was insufficient,” said the agitated mother who asked Bernama, “So what am I supposed to do now? In what way do you want to help me?”.

Mohammad Farhan Fudhail was a student at the International School of Kuantan in Pahang and went to Australia early this month with his younger sister to visit Furhzunatul Natasha who works as a nurse there.

Bernama earlier reported that Wisma Putra would assist with the repatriation of Mohammad Farhan Fudhail’s body.

The Australian media today reported that the teenager who had been skateboarding with friends in Townsville in Queensland, had crashed into a pole (known locally as a ‘bollard’).

Initial investigations by Queensland police have found that the teenager who was wearing a helmet during the incident, had tried to slow down while descending a hill before hitting the pole. — Bernama