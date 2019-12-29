Domestic Trade Ministry will monitor online sales of child restraint seats

A mother fastens the seat belt of her child in a car seat. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 29 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will closely monitor the online sale of child restraint seats (CRS), which are widely available, to ensure they comply with the stipulated standards.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said KPDNHEP had the right and duty in terms of enforcement of the items to ensure that the issue of fake and unsafe goods being sold did not crop up.

‘’The guideline on the characteristics for child restraint seats has already been issued by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) this year (November 23).

“And when the use of the CRS is enforced in 2020, we (ministry) will immediately carry out our duty, namely, to conduct enforcement in line with the conditions stipulated by MIROS, namely, product safety standard and trademarks, whether false or genuine.

‘’And if an outlet advertised (its products), we will ensure what are being advertised are available on the products sold,’’ he told reporters when asked to comment on a Malay newspaper report that the mobile car seats were available for as low as RM18 to RM39.90 each via online purchase.

He said this after handing over school uniforms and other schooling items to 150 pupils from B40 families in the Kulim-Bandar Baharu Parliamentary Constituency at the Econsave Supermarket here today.

On October 23, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail announced that the use of CRS in private cars would be mandatory from January 1. — Bernama