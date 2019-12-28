Terengganu distributes RM10m early school assistance

Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the assistance from the state government is being disbursed in stages in all 32 state constituencies since last month. — Bernama pic

MARANG, Dec 28 — Early school assistance amounting to RM10 million for more than 80,000 recipients across Terengganu is expected to be fully distributed by December 31, said Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said the assistance from the state government is being disbursed in stages in all 32 state constituencies since last month.

“The aid is provided for low-income families (limited to two children per family)... we hope this assistance will ease the financial burden of the parents involved,” he told reporters.

He said this after presenting monsoon season contribution to 525 recipients in Rhu Rendang constituency here today.

The RM50,000 allocation was for those whose incomes were affected during the monsoon season such as fishermen, rubber tappers and smallholders.

Meanwhile, on flood relief, Ahmad Samsuri said it would be finalised after the state government received a full report on floods, expected in February.

“So in the meantime, the assemblymen in each constituency will provide the initial assistance to the affected residents... for basic groceries,” he said. — Bernama