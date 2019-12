JOHOR BARU, Dec 28 — The number of flood victims housed at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak in Segamat remained at 30 from seven families as at this morning.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon in a statement said that as of 8am, they have been housed at the PPS in the since December 15.

He said with the good weather today and the water receding, they are expected to return home tomorrow. — Bernama