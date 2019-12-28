Make road safety part of new year resolutions, says road safety NGO

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the car seat implementation would be delayed to educate motorists first. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Reducing the number of accidents and practising road traffic safety must be on the list of new year resolutions of every Malaysian, said Alliance of Safety Community (Ikatan) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said safety should be adopted as part of the culture of road users to ensure safer roads for everyone and to reduce the number of fatal accidents.

“Six to seven thousand people die on our roads (every year) and this is something that Malaysia must not be proud of, we cannot be proud of.

“On average, about 19 to 21 people die per day. Motorcyclists, whether the motorcyclists themselves or the pillion riders, are often the victims of road accidents,” he told Bernama here today.

Lee said this shows that the issue of road safety should be given priority by all parties, including the government and members of the community, as every life is precious.

He said although it is not possible to have zero accidents on the road, it is crucial to practise road safety such as wearing seat belts and using the Child Restraint System (CRS) or child safety seats.

According to research by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) in 2015, less than 12 per cent of rear-seat passengers put on seat belts compared to almost 90 per cent usage for the driver and front-seat passenger.

“I think (all) must put on their safety belt because it has been proven that if the safety belt is not put on, in the event of an accident the impact is so great that it can cause serious injuries to the passengers.

Lee hoped that the six-month grace period for motorists to use the CRS would create awareness on the importance of the child safety seats.

On Nov 19, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said no summonses would be issued to parents who failed to use the CRS within the first six months of its implementation on Jan 1 next year as the ministry wanted to educate motorists first before taking any form of enforcement action. — Bernama



