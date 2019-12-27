Visit Malaysia 2020 heralds tourists from Asia, Europe and the Middle East

The Visit Malaysia Year 2020 logo is seen on an aircraft at the Bunga Raya Complex, Sepang July 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Visit Malaysia 2020 which will be launched in a few days, continues to be actively promoted, with the aim of receiving 30 million foreign tourists and contributing to the tourism industry with earnings of RM100 billion.

Tourists from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei and China are expected, along with visitors from Europe and the Middle East, said Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof, in an interview with Bernama recently.

Promotions will continue to be held, with events beginning in January in India, Brunei and Spain, followed by Italy in February, Germany in March, and several other countries thereafter.

In fact, promotions for Visit Malaysia 2020 began in November 2017 in London, and was thereafter featured at platforms such as the Asean Tourism Forum in January 2018 in Thailand, explained Musa.

Apart from roadshows, social media and the agency’s website, renowned tourism products such as Langkawi, homestays in rural areas, and packages with attractive activities, are being employed by the agency as part of its campaign.

Local residents are also anticipated to benefit from the various tourism activities on offer which relate to experiencing local culture and traditions, said Musa.

Tourism Malaysia which is an agency under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, also anticipates 92.8 million domestic tourists and earnings of RM76.9 billion next year.

Musa added that many tourists preferred to purchase holiday packages at physical promotional events compared to online promotions.

In this connection, he advised consumers to use the services of licenced tour agents. — Bernama