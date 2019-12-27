Muslims perform prayers during solar eclipse

Johor Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah (third left) performed the solar eclipse prayers at the Masjid Jamek Dato' Haji Noh Gadut, Serkat in Pontian December 26, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 ― Muslims all over the country offered the solat sunat gerhana matahari or solat sunat kusuf (eclipse prayers) in mosques and suraus as skywatchers observed the annular solar eclipse in Malaysia yesterday.

Most of them performed the two rakaah prayers in congregation after zuhur prayers.

The amazing natural phenomenon was last witnessed in Malaysia 21 years ago in Mersing, Johor.

Today, Malaysians were given the opportunity to catch the fullest extent of the eclipse at two locations ― in Tanjung Piai, Johor and Serian, Sarawak ― while elsewhere a partial solar eclipse was seen.

In Selangor, some 2,000 Muslims performed the solar eclipse prayers at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam, led by chief imam Muhammad Farhan Wijaya.

Muhammad Farhan when met by Bernama said: “The prayer is recited as a divine reminder of the greatness of Allah, His power and great ability. It consists of two rakaah with four rukuk and is followed by a sermon.”

In Putrajaya, about 500 worshippers offered the special prayers at the Putra Mosque led by Ustaz Shamsul Bahari Dahalan.

After the prayers Shamsul Bahari delivered a sermon entitled 'Discovering the Secrets of the Glory of Allah’ which among others touched on the occurrence of the eclipse as a sign in the greatness of Allah.

“The solar eclipse serves as a reminder to mankind that we are weak and small before Allah. Observing the eclipse also strengthens our faith and renews our covenant with God,” he said.

In addition, several civil servants also took advantage of their lunch break to observe the annular solar eclipse around their offices.

In Johor, about 450 worshippers performed the prayers at the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque in Johor Bahru.

The prayers held at 11.50am was led by imam Mohd Zaidi Saman.

“Alhamdulillah both men and women joined in the prayers which was followed by a sermon enjoining people towards righteousness,” he said.

In Negri Sembilan, State Mosque executive imam Ustaz Hazmi Adb Kadir in his sermon said Islam encouraged its followers to continue praising the greatness and power of Allah and that the solar eclipse prayer is in compliance with the command of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

“The Prophet (PBUH) had indeed commanded us to hasten in doing good deeds including performing zikir, prayers of supplication, seeking forgiveness and giving charity.

“Avoid sins and disobedience which lead to syirik. Hopefully this eclipse phenomenon will turn you in repentance to Allah, increase your faith and righteous deeds,” he told 200 worshippers after the solar eclipse prayers here today.

Visitors watch the solar eclipse phenomenon at Masjid Sultan Idris Shah II in Ipoh December 26, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

In Perak, State Mosque chief imam, Abd Farid Salleh led some 500 worshippers in the prayers which was held at the Sultan Idris Shah II Mosque in Ipoh after zuhur prayers.

Members of the public who observed the partial solar eclipse at Dataran Selera Dato' Sagor here, were provided with frame solar eclipse filters, courtesy of Ungku Omar Polytechnic Civil Engineering students from the Geometric Unit.

In Kangar, Perlis mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainal Abidin called on Muslims to repent and keep seeking forgiveness from Allah as the rare phenomenon is a sign that the world is coming to an end.

He delivered the sermon to about 700 worshippers who had gathered to perform the prayers led by Kolej Universiti Islam Perlis (KUIPs) lecturer Sheikh Soleh Abdul Naser, at the Alwi Mosque here.

Over in Alor Setar, about 300 worshippers who were at the State Mosque offered the prayers after zuhur led by Zahir Mosque chief imam Mohd Isa Abd Rahman.

Mohd Isa in his sermon said, the solar eclipse phenomenon was a time to reflect and thank Allah for HIs greatness and wonderful creation.

“Regard this phenomenon as Allah’s greatness as the solar eclipse has been accurately calculated with the earth, the sun and the moon forming a system,” he said adding that praying during the solar eclipse is a reminder to Muslims that Allah alone has power over all things in the heavens and on earth. ― Bernama