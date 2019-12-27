Brother received info on Cradle Fund CEO’s post mortem report from health DG, court told

On March 12, Samirah Muzaffar (centre) and two teenagers aged 17 and 14, were charged, along with Indonesian citizen, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, with Nazrin’s murder. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Dec 27 — The High Court was told today that Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had personally informed the outcome of the post mortem on Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan to the deceased’s older brother, Dr Abdul Aziz Hassan.

Dr Abdul Aziz, 59, who is the 18th prosecution witness, said Dr Noor Hisham sent him the information through the Whatapps application on June 18, 2018, which he (Dr Abdul Aziz) then forwarded to the first accused, Samirah Muzaffar, 44.

He also told the court that Dr Noor Hisham received the report from one Dr Siew, who did the post mortem on Nazrin.

The content of the WhatsApp sent by Dr Abdul Aziz to Samirah was read out in the court by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing Samirah, today.

The information conveyed by Dr Abdul Aziz to Samirah included that it was the explosion of a mobile phone that caused the fire which killed Nazrin.

“Samirah asked if Nazrin was in pain. You replied no. He was sound asleep/unconscious,” said Muhammad Shafee when reading out the contents of the WhatsApp before Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman here today.

Earlier, Muhammad Shafee submitted to the court three documents, which included a copy of the transcripts of the WhatsApp conversation between Samirah and Dr Abdul Aziz and also between Samirah and a friend of Nazrin, by the name of Shahrul Idzwan.

On March 12, Samirah, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), and two teenagers aged 17 and 14, were charged, along with Indonesian citizen, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, with Nazrin’s murder.

They are alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4 am on June 14, 2018.

They are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and face the mandatory death sentence if found guilty. — Bernama