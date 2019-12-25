Modest Christmas celebration in KL

People attend Christmas Mass at St John’s Cathedral in Kuala Lumpur December 25, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Christians, including foreigners today, thronged churches around the capital to attend mass and celebrate Christmas.

The St Joseph Catholic Church in Sentul was one of the churches that drew a large crowd.

Civil servant Christee Eve Majamin, 29, said she and her husband began to gather at the church as early as 8am for Christmas mass.

She said this year’s celebration was modest as she was unable to celebrate it with her relatives in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“For this year’s celebration, my husband and I choose to celebrate Christmas in Kuala Lumpur without our family...just like the previous Christmas celebrations, we would go to church first,” she told Bernama.

For Eline Marubin, 30, from Tambunan, Sabah, she felt a little sad for not being able to celebrate this year’s Christmas with her family as she could not get a plane ticket home.

“Usually, my family and I would have dinner on Christmas eve. However, it is not too bad being away as this is not my first time celebrating Christmas away from hometown,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bernama’s checks found that traffic flow on several major roads in the capital was smooth and many took the opportunity of the public holiday to spend time with their families at various places of attractions such as Zoo Negara as well as shopping malls. — Bernama