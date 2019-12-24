Putrajaya cops bust Peruvian gang targeting tourists

Tourists from China visit Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur February 16 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — Police believe they have solved 19 cases involving the theft of luggage bags belonging to foreign tourists here and in Kuala Lumpur with the arrest of three Peruvians.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hassan said the suspects, aged between 35 and 41, were arrested on December 11 and 15 at two locations in Kuala Lumpur.

He said they were arrested following a report lodged by a 51-year-old Chinese tourist on December 4 about the theft of her backpack at the Putra Square at about 3.15pm the same day.

The victim said she was taking pictures of the area when she saw a man grabbing her bag and flee.

Acting on a tip-off, Putrajaya criminal investigation department officers arrested a 35-year-old Peruvian man and his 41-year-old female compatriot at 9.30pm on December 11 in Jalan Mega Mendung, Taman United, Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur.

“During the arrest, the police also seized a Toyota Vios, which was found to be a rental car used for committing the crimes.

“On December 15, at about 2.30am, a 36-year-old Peruvian man was arrested in Puchong, Kuala Lumpur, and in the raid, police seized stolen items worth about RM80,000,” he said.

Among the items seized were 11 women’s handbags, eight backpacks, 13 wallets and purses, eight hats, four pairs of shoes, nine power banks, six watches, three mobile phones, three large leather bags, a set of camera bags and a Nikon digital camera, five pairs of spectacles, three pieces of men’s clothing, a variety of jewellery and RM1,600 in cash.

Rosly said the entry stamps dated November 19 on their passports were found to be fake, adding that they were expected to be charged in court on Thursday. — Bernama