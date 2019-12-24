KL sisters charged with pocketing RM3m wrongly credited to their account

The sisters were jointly charged with fraudulently removing RM3,190,241.37 belonging to Crest Hill Group Ltd which was credited into their company’s account despite knowing the money was not theirs. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Two women who are sisters pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today on charges of dishonestly concealing more than RM3 million accidentally credited into their company bank account.

Rafidhah Kamaruddin, 52, and Ri’ayah Kamaruddin, 59, made the plea after the charges were read before Judge Azura Alwi.

They were jointly charged with fraudulently removing RM3,190,241.37 belonging to Crest Hill Group Ltd which was credited into their company’s account despite knowing the money was not theirs.

Both women were accused of committing the offence at a bank in Jalan Ampang here on November 21 and 22, 2018 under Section 424 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for a jail term not exceeding five years or and fine or both if found guilty.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nurul Syahieza Md Hadzaid offered bail at RM1 million each in one surety and to surrender their passports to the court.

However, Rafidhah and Ri’ayah who were not represented appealed for a lower bail as they were single mothers and have to take care of their families.

“I am appealing for bail to be reduced as I have a child to take care,” said Rafidhah.

Ri’ayah said she has to take care of sick mother and a disabled sibling.

“This is my first offence and I am appealing for a lower bail, she said.

Court allowed bail at RM280,000 each in one surety and the additional condition of surrendering their passports to the court until the case is resolved and set January 23 next year for re-mention of the case. — Bernama