Water supply to be restored by midnight tonight, says Selangor MB

A worker doing cleaning work at a manhole near the Bandar Bukit Mahkota IWK plant in Bangi December 23, 2019. — Picture courtesy of SPAN

DENGKIL, Dec 23 — Consumers affected by the water supply disruption in the Klang Valley due to the closure of Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) are expected to receive water supply by midnight tonight, said Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said 24 million litres of water would be channelled from Tasik Idaman pond in Dengkil to Sungai Semenyih LRA, to ensure that the threshold odour number (TON) reading to reach zero level.

“I hope consumers whose supply have been restored not to resort to ‘panic storing’ of water as this will only disrupt the water level in the dam as well as the efforts to reduce the risk of odour contamination,” he told reporters after visiting Tasik Idaman pond here today.

The Sungai Semenyih plant has been forced to cease operations since Saturday due to the odour pollution incident in Sungai Semenyih, believed to have been caused by irresponsible people disposing the illegal waste with solvent odours at the inlet around the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK)’s plant located in Bandar Bukit Mahkota.

Following the plant closure, 366 areas with 328,957 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang have been affected.

Amirudin said the IWK has commenced the cleaning efforts from 4pm yesterday (December 22).

“The state government has also asked the Kajang Municipal Council to limit the access to the area as it has been used twice to dump illegal waste by irresponsible parties. The first time it happened was in September.

“This is a deliberate act because the volume is high and it happens at the same location,” he added.

Amirudin also hoped for a comprehensive solution to the problem to avoid it from recurring as it had affected the credibility of the Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) and the Selangor government. — Bernama