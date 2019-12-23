Number of dengue cases in Negri Sembilan on the rise, 10 deaths recorded so far

To reduce and prevent the spread of dengue fever, the public were urged to keep their surrounding area clean. ― AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 23 ― The rise in the number of dengue fever cases in Negri Sembilan continued to persist as a total of 2,205 cases with 10 deaths have been recorded from Jan 1 to Dec 14 this year.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said it was an increase of 26.7 per cent from 1,740 cases with four deaths recorded in the same period last year.

“The cumulative distribution of dengue cases in the state this year saw 1,763 cases recorded in Seremban, Port Dickson (103), Tampin (101), Jempol (79), Rembau (60), Jelebu (50) and Kuala Pilah (49),” he said in a statement here today.

He said eight dengue localities, seven of which were in Seremban and one in Kuala Pilah, were still active as of December 14.

“In Seremban, the localities are in Taman College Height, Taman Desa, Taman Desa Ria, Taman Tuanku Jaafar Phase 3, Angsamas, Taman Desa Rhu and Kampung Baru Rasah, while in Kuala Pilah, it only involves Taman Bahagia Delima,” he added.

Veerapan said as the cumulative number of dengue cases increased, prevention and control measures had been intensified including by conducting search and destruction of Aedes breeding grounds.

“In addition, larviciding (destroying of larvae), fogging, Ops Gempur Aedes, health promotional and gotong-royong activities involving the community have also been held," he said.

To reduce and prevent the spread of dengue fever, he said the public were urged to keep their surrounding area clean.

He also advised those involved in outdoor activities, especially between 5am and 8am and between 5pm and 8pm, to wear bright-coloured long-sleeve shirts and long pants to keep the mosquitoes away from them or to use mosquito repellent. ― Bernama