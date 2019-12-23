Kedah MB: Squatter homes demolished to make way for Chenang 2 project, Langkawi

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said plans for the project had been made since the previous government, and that the squatter homes would have to be demolished to proceed with it. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ALOR SETAR, Dec 23 — More than 100 squatter homes on government land in the Pasir Berdengung beach area in Langkawi were demolished to make way for the Chenang 2 development project, expected to begin next year.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said plans for the project had been made since the previous government, and that the squatter homes would have to be demolished to proceed with it.

“This is government and Lada (Langkawi Development Authority) land. Most of the houses built there were commercial buildings like homestays and chalets.

“They were mostly profit-oriented and the land was not approved by the government for such premises. Whatever construction to be done, it must be approved by the government,” he told reporters after opening the Kedah Youth Legislative Assembly at Wisma Darul Aman, here, today.

Over the past few days, demolition of the homes has been trending on social media including WhatsApp, with claims, among others, that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government does not care about the fate of the residents.

Mukhriz said he was informed that the affected residents would be given some compensation based on the situation.

On Chenang 2, he said the project would have a huge impact on the state’s economy as well as create more job opportunities for the locals, hence boosting the economic sector.

Meanwhile, he said the first Youth Assembly was a good approach that would create a bigger platform for youths to speak out in an official manner.

“So, we (the state government) can get views and feedback from these youths, which are important to be taken into consideration by the state government. We don’t want to be seen as ‘syok sendiri’ (self-absorbed) with our own agenda,” he said.

The assembly, held yesterday and today, will resume on January 13 and 14. — Bernama