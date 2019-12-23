Air Selangor: Treatment plants remains shut, odour pollution reading unsafe for operations as at 6am

Air Selangor corporate communications chief Abdul Halem Mat Som said the reading remained at one-tonne level and occasionally rose up to two-tonne level despite ongoing efforts by relevant parties to restore the water supply. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Both the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants remained closed today as the odour pollution reading had not reached a safe level to resume operations.

In a statement, Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications chief Abdul Halem Mat Som said the reading remained at 1-tonne level and occasionally rose up to 2-tonne level despite ongoing efforts by relevant parties to restore the water supply.

“Based on the monitoring until 6am today, the pollution reading remained at one-tonne and sometimes went up to two-tonnes.

“Therefore, we are unable to resume the operations of the water treatment plants at Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi until the reading reaches zero-tonne. This is to prevent users from experiencing bad odour from using the water,” he said.

Yesterday, the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was forced to shut down completely due to the odour pollution, which was caused by irresponsible people disposing of illegal waste with solvent odours at the inlet around the Indah Water Konsortium’s plant.

Following the closure, 336,930 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang have been affected.

Air Selangor also expressed regret over the irresponsible acts by parties which had polluted the river

He also said Air Selangor will continue to provide 24-hours daily emergency water supply assistance at local service centres with tanker trucks dispatched to affected areas and distribute water bottles to affected consumers.

“We will continuously update from time to time on the expected restoration of the treatment plants. We appreciate the cooperation that consumers’ have shown in this unscheduled water disruption and any inconvenience is deeply regretted.

“The public is urged to refer to the Air Selangor mobile app, Facebook and Air Selangor Instagram, or our website for information,” he added.

Consumers can also contact Air Selangor at 15300 (line) or WhatsApp to 019-2800919/019-2816793 for assistance.