Air Selangor: Sungai Semenyih plant resumes operation, Bukit Tampoi plant down until further notice

Air Selangor corporate communications chief Abdul Halem Mat Som said the Bukit Tampoi water treatment plant will continue to be inoperational until further notice. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― The Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant has resumed operations at 1pm today after it was shut down due to the odour pollution on Saturday.

In a statement, Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications chief Abdul Halem Mat Som however said the Bukit Tampoi water treatment plant will continue to be inoperational until further notice.

“The treatment process and the purging of treated water will take some time before supply are stable enough to be distributed to consumers.

“As an added effort to ensure the odour pollution reading do not spike up at Sungai Semenyih, Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) is currently taking proactive steps to pump water from Tasik Idaman into Sungai Semenyih for stabilisation purposes,” he said.

He said Air Selangor hoped that a similar incident would not resurfaced with such measures in place.

On December 21, the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was forced to shut down completely due to the odour pollution, which was caused by irresponsible people disposing of illegal waste with solvent odours at the inlet around the Indah Water Konsortium’s plant.

Following the closure, 336,930 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang have been affected.

Abdul Halem added that Air Selangor would continue to provide 24-hours daily emergency water supply assistance at local service centres with tanker trucks dispatched to affected areas more frequently and distribute water bottles to affected consumers.

He said consumers may visit their nearest local service centres ― which functioned as a scheduling and truck distribution centre ― to submit their complaints in order to avoid line congestion at Air Selangor’s call centre.

“As of 12pm today, 6,930 water bottles have been distributed to the affected areas in particular those living in high-rise residences.

“We urge affected consumers to be patient and proactive steps are being taken to solve the issue with haste,” he said.

The public is urged to refer to the Air Selangor mobile app, Facebook and Air Selangor Instagram or their website for information.

Consumers can also contact Air Selangor at 15300 (line) or WhatsApp to 019-2800919/019-2816793 for assistance.