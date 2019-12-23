17 controlled items in Sabah for Christmas

The Sabah branch of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has listed 17 controlled items under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Christmas celebration, effective from yesterday (December 22) until December 31. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 23 — The Sabah branch of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has listed 17 controlled items under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Christmas celebration, effective from yesterday (December 22) until December 31.

Its director Georgie Abas said the list was slightly different compared to the Peninsula as Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan also listed chicken wings under controlled items.

“The maximum price scheme is implemented at all markets, grocery stores and if the traders fail to display pink price tags on controlled items or sell the goods above the stipulated ceiling prices, complaints can be made through nine channels provided including WhatsApp application,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the launch of the state-level SHMMP campaign at a supermarket in Imago here today.

Nearly 200 law enforcement officers would monitor the prices during the campaign period to ensure traders were complying with the ceiling prices, he said.

Among controlled items are live, standard and super chickens; imported turkeys; chicken wings; imported mutton and lamb; chicken eggs (A, B and C grades); green capsicum; tomatoes, imported cabbage (from Indonesia and China excluding Beijing cabbage); red chilli; potato (from China); pork (belly, meat, fat) (maximum price applicable in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan only); and live pigs (farm-level control only).

In another development, Georgie said KPDNHEP was in the process of handing out letters of agreement to several recipients regarding the supply of subsidised fuel in the interior of Sabah.

Recently, the media reported that Sabah Pakatan Harapan Youth chief Raymond Ahuar has lodged a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged abuse of power in the provision of subsidised fuel particularly in Pensiangan and Pagalungan where majority of the population were using boats as their main mode of transportation. — Bernama