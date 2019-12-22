Stagnant water leaves 100 families still stuck in relief centres

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The floods affecting Kelantan and Sabah have further improved as the number of evacuees at relief centres (PPS) continues to drop.

However, in Johor, the 0.3 metre-deep of ‘air termenung’ (stagnant water) situation had caused 432 individuals from 100 families in Segamat, still unable to return home.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said they were currently placed at nine PPS.

They were residents from Jalan Kolam Air, Kampung Batu Badak, Pogoh, Kampung Spang Loi, Kampung Tandong, Kuala Paya, Kampung Sanglang, Kampung Kuing Patah serta Kampung Bukit Tunggal, he said in a statement.

In Kelantan the second wave of floods affecting the state was almost fully recovered along with improved weather since yesterday.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info application, only 187 evacuees from 72 families remained at three PPS in Pasir Mas as at 6 pm today, from 1,243 this morning.

Of the total, 21 evacuees were taking shelter at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Bakong (93) and SK Kedai Tanjong (73).

In Sabah, the number of flood victims from several villages in Beaufort and Membakut dropped to 141 individuals from 51 families, against 450 evacuees from 160 families this morning.

They were placed at PPS Dewan Selagon in Beaufort which was opened at 6.15 pm last Thursday after more than 10 villages in Beaufort and 20 in Mambakut were affected by the floods.

In a statement, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force said several roads connecting affected villages were now opened to all vehicles. — Bernama