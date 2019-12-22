SPAN: Illegal dumping of toxic waste the cause of pollution at Semenyih water treatment plant

SPAN said the illegal dumping of toxic waste into the Indah Water Konsortium sewer by irresponsible parties has been determined to be the cause of odour pollution at the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The illegal dumping of toxic waste into the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) sewer by irresponsible parties has been determined to be the cause of odour pollution at the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant.

Announcing this today in a statement, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said the perpetrators will be identified and stern action will be taken against them in accordance with the Water Services Industry Act 2006.

Plant operations were suspended yesterday to prevent the pollution of treated water, affecting more than 1.5 million consumers in parts of Hulu Langat, Sepang, Putrajaya, Petaling Jaya and Kuala Langat.

The commission said it was working with relevant parties including the Selangor Waters Management Authority, Department of Environment, Air Selangor and IWK Sdn Bhd to address the situation so that plant operations can resume soon.

SPAN will also undertake discussions tomorrow to find ways of preventing such illegal dumping. — Bernama