Service tenure of Chinese, Indian community leaders in Johor extended to March, says state official

JOHOR BARU, Dec 22 — The duration of service of the 121 Chinese and nine Indian community leaders in Johor which ends this month, will be extended until March next year.

State local government, urban well-being, and environment committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the appointment of the new community leaders for the 2020/2021 session would begin on April 1.

“As already informed, the tenure of service for the 121 Chinese community heads and nine heads of the Indian community for the new villages in the state will end on Dec 31.

“As such, the state government has decided that their service period will be extended to March 31, 2020,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Tan at the same time said, community leaders who do not intend to extend the duration of their service could write letters to their respective Village Development Officers to resign from their posts.

According to him, it was intended to enable the Village Development Officers to inform the matter to the state government. — Bernama