Send more fish to flood affected states, LKIM tells fishermen associations

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 22 — The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) has ordered National Fishermen Associations (Nekmat) and state fishermen associations to increase the supply of fish to states affected by floods so as to ensure adequate supply and to keep the price the fish down.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said the authority had given its assurance that there would sufficient fish stock in flood-hit states such as Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

“While floods in several states had affected fishermen there, LKIM would want to ensure fresh frozen fish or Q fish to be sent to these states during the monsoon,” he told reporters after a Back-to-School programme here today.

In this regard, Muhammad Faiz who is Permatang Pasir assemblyman, warned traders and middlemen against taking advantage by raising the price of fish in flood affected states.

“We do not have a single authority to set the price of fish in the market, so we need the cooperation of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to ensure no drastic increase of prices,” he said.

He said the government could take measures to limit the export of fish especially the people’s fish from being exported abroad to ensure domestic supply is sufficient during festive seasons. — Bernama