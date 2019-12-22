Selangor MB hopes water supply restored by late tonight

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government expects water supply affected by the closure of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant to recover by late tonight, at the earliest. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Dec 22 — The Selangor government expects water supply affected by the closure of the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant to recover by late tonight, at the earliest.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this was because at 4pm the odour pollution reading was at the one-tonne level.

“As of this evening, the odour pollution reading was at one tonne, this amount is safe to use and can be distributed to consumers, but it will give rise to an unpleasant odour,” he told reporters here today.

He said the relevant parties had been working hard since yesterday to resolve the problem.

“I hope it can be resolved quickly and water supply distributed to consumers by late tonight,” he said.

Commenting on the issue, he denied unscheduled water supply disruption in Selangor occurred too often this year.

“Actually, the incidence of water disruption is just four to five times like in previous years, but probably this year it has been widely reported by the local media so many people remember this year’s disruptions as frequent,” he said.

Yesterday, the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was forced to shut down completely due to the odour pollution, which was caused by irresponsible people disposing the illegal waste with solvent odours at the inlet around the Indah Water Konsortium’s plant.

Following the closure, 366 areas with 328,957 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang have been affected. — Bernama