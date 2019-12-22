King expresses concern over Penang Hill funicular train disruption

All stranded visitors had been brought down safely during the disruption of the funicular train services in Penang Hill. — Bernama file pic

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his concern over the disruption of the funicular train services in Penang Hill, last night which left more than 900 visitors stranded.

According to a statement issued by the Istana Negara, Al-Sultan Abdullah, however, was thankful that all stranded visitors were brought down to safety.

His Majesty also conveyed his congratulations to the management of Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) including its general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng, the engineers and staff of the PHC and personnel from Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) who worked hard to ensure that the all visitors to be brought down safely in no time.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, in the statement, also expressed his hope that the funicular train’s hydraulic brake problems to be fixed and steps would be taken immediately to prevent the incident from recurring.

A Penang JBPM operations centre spokesman said all the stranded visitors were brought down using four-wheel drive vehicles to the Botanical Garden before being taken by bus to the Penang Hill station for them to pick up their vehicles and return to their respective destinations.

The rescue operation to bring down the stranded visitors commenced at 8.30 pm and ended at about 1.03am.

Yesterday, the PHC in a statement, said that the funicular train service experienced a malfunction.

Al-Sultan Abdullah concludes his three-day working visit to Penang today.

At 10am, His Majesty granted an audience to the members of the Penang Islamic Religious Council, the Penang Fatwa Committee as well as the Penang Zakat, before departing to Kuantan from the Penang International Airport, Bayan Lepas at noon. — Bernama