Funicular train service on Penang Hill resumes completely

PHC apologised for the inconvenience caused by the train problems. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — The funicular train service on Penang Hill resumed completely at 4.45 pm today, after a suspension at 8 pm last night left about 900 visitors stranded on the hill.

Announcing this in a statement today, Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) said ticket counters were opened to the public at 4.30 pm.

Extending its apologies for the inconvenience caused, PHC expressed the hope that visitors would continue to make their way to the tourist attraction.

Operations to assist all 900 stranded visitors to descend the hill began at 8.30 pm last night and ended at 1.03 am this morning.

The incident caught the attention of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who expressed his concern as well as his hope that the problem pertaining to the hydraulic brakes of the train could be resolved, with urgent measures taken to ensure the incident does not recur. — Bernama