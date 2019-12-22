ESSCom: Two Indonesian fishermen abducted from Lahad Datu waters rescued

Two of three Indonesian fishermen, abducted from a Malaysian fishing boat in the waters off Lahad Datu last September, were rescued by the Philippines armed forces this morning. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 22 — Two of three Indonesian fishermen, abducted from a Malaysian fishing boat in the waters off Lahad Datu last September, were rescued by the Philippines armed forces this morning.

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the two hostages Maharudin Lunani, 48, and Samiun Maneu, 27, were rescued at Barangay Pugad Manaul, Panamo, Sulu.

“The fate of the third hostage, Muhammad Farhan, 27, is still unknown,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

The three Indonesian fishermen were reported to have been kidnapped from Lahad Datu waters near to the sea border of southern Philippines at 11.50am on September 23.

They were believed to have been taken by seven armed men who later fled towards Tawi-Tawi Island in the southern Philippines. — Bernama