Domestic Trade Ministry says no complaints of price hike in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Dec 22 — The Johor branch of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has not received any complaints of price increase on items sold and there is sufficient supply of essential items at the flood-affected districts in the state.

Its director Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro said the ministry’s enforcement officers had also been monitoring the situation throughout the monsoon season to ensure adequate supply of essential items.

He was speaking to reporters after the launch of the state-level Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the Christmas celebration, officiated by state Unity, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Dr S. Ramakrishnan here today.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan said among the controlled price items listed under the SHMMP for the upcoming Christmas celebration were live chicken at RM5.80 per kg, standard chicken (RM7.30/kg), super chicken (RM8.10/kg), imported turkey (RM28/kg); local boned mutton (RM47/kg) and imported boned mutton (RM26/kg).

“Other items include chicken eggs A grade (RM0.40), B grade (RM0.39), C grade (RM0.38), tomatoes (RM4.30/kg) and green capsicum (RM10/kg).

Ramakrishnan said traders were obliged to sell the controlled price items with prices that do not exceed the maximum pricing set by the government, apart from displaying the special pink price tag on the controlled price items to differentiate them from other goods.

Traders caught selling the controlled items above the maximum prices can be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years or both, or compounded up to RM50,000, according to the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

While companies can be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

For failure to display the pink price tag, individual traders can be fined up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5,000, while companies can be fined up to RM20,000 or compounded up to RM10,000.

Any complaints can be directed to the Malaysia Government Call Centre (MyGCC) at 03-8000 8000 or to Information and Strategic Operations Centre (PIGOS) at 03-8882 6245/6088 or to report it to any KPDNHEP district branch offices nationwide. — Bernama