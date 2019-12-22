After RoS suspension, ex-MTUC sec-gen claims union leadership not forthcoming with info

A worker is pictured at her station at a factory in Batu Maung November 22, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Former secretary-general of the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) N. Gopal Kishnam today claimed the current leadership was not forthcoming with the union’s General Council, following its suspension by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) last week.

Gopal said he had similarly received a letter based on a complaint from an affiliate during his tenure, but did not hide anything from the General Council and answered all queries accordingly.

“The issue right now, (MTUC president) Abdul Halim Mansor and (MTUC secretary-general) J. Solomon hide everything from the General Council.

“Until today, they have never discussed the first show-cause letter sent to them a few months ago,” Gopal was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

He explained that the letter received by the MTUC during his tenure was over the lack of a finance committee meeting every month, which was a constitutional requirement.

He then pointed out that they only had four meetings over the course of eight months.

Gopal said that the MTUC now must schedule an immediate meeting with the RoS and strictly abide by their advice.

Previously, the media had reported that the RoS has given the MTUC 30 days from the date of notice to reply as to why it should not be deregistered.

In a statement issued on Friday, the RoS said the notice was issued on December 18 after it received complaints on July 2 over MTUC’s alleged mismanagement. As a result, an investigation paper was opened on August 29.

In an immediate response, Solomon, who was also quoted in the report, said the MTUC has nothing to hide and claimed that it is more transparent and honest than the former secretary-general.

He also alleged the accounting of MTUC funds was not completely transparent during his predecessor’s era.

“So ask him to shut up, or I will disclose more of his wrongdoings during his tenure as secretary-general,” Solomon was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, the Human Resources Ministry said it was ready to help and cooperate with the MTUC to resolve its issues with the Home Ministry and RoS.

It said a prolonged suspension of the MTUC would have an effect on workers in many ways relating to their rights and welfare.