Retired cops association: Attempt to revive communist ideology violates Hatyai Peace Accord

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Attempts by certain parties to revive the ideology of the Malayan Communist Party (PKM) in this country can be considered a violation of the Hatyai Peace Accord 1989, said vice-president of the Retired Senior Police Officers Association of Malaysia (Respa), Datuk Wong Pui Lam.

A member of the delegation involved in the talks, Wong said the peace accord signed between the government and PKM clearly states that all former members of the party who have been accepted as citizens have to be loyal to the king and country.

He said the agreement entered by the government in Hatyai, Thailand, on December 2, 1989 clearly stated that former members of PKM were not allowed to propagate or revive communist ideology in the country.

“The party has been banned... under the peace accord, they had to lay down arms and proclaim that communism no longer exist in Malaysia.

“They will be violating the agreement (if they attempt) to revive the ideology...under the agreement, they must be loyal only to the king and country,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview here today.

He said the people should reject PKM’s ideology as the party had caused the deaths of many people in the attacks they carried out.

Respa deputy president Datuk Mangsor Ismail also voiced his worry about the ideology of the PKM and urged the government to take stern action against anyone who tried to revive it.

The police received a report on the issue of the ashes of former PKM leader Chin Peng which were brought back into the country, and the commemoration ceremony of the Hatyai Peace Accord held in Kajang, Selangor, on December 1.

Mangsor said if it is not curtailed, it could disrupt public order and peace in the country.

He said Respa and 10 police pensioner associations will organise a gathering on December 24 at Padang Merbok, Kuala Lumpur, and more than 1,500 police pensioners are expected to attend. — Bernama