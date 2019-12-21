MTUC president vows to fight deregistration, while predecessor urges caution

Former MTUC president Syed Shahir Mohamud advised MTUC to take the RoS letter seriously as the congress represent 500,000 workers in Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) will continue to fight up to the end in an effort to prevent its deregistration by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), its president said today.

The Star reported Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor as saying that the congress has sent all its relevant documentation to the RoS, adding that MTUC will hold a meeting soon and that he was shocked at a notice being issued to them.

“We were told the earlier letter which we never received was rescinded and a new notice sent out on December 18, which is yet to be received as well,” he reportedly said, adding that the congress will continue its activities as normal until the letter is received.

Abdul Halim’s response however was met with caution by former MTUC president Syed Shahir Mohamud, who advised the RoS letter be taken seriously as the congress represent 500,000 workers in Malaysia.

“I believe the government wants MTUC to continue and the notice is only to ensure it abides by all regulations. If it is deregistered the implications would be disastrous for workers, and MTUC must do all it can to ensure that it settles the matter with the RoS,” he said.

In a statement, the RoS said it received a report on July 2 over MTUC’s alleged mismanagement, to which an investigation paper was opened on August 29.

The December 18 letter was issued under Section 13(2) of the Societies Act 1966, giving MTUC a period of 30 days to explain why it should not be deregistered.