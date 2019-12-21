HR Ministry ready to help MTUC

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran arrives at Parliament November 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) is ready to help and cooperate with the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) to resolve their issues with the Home Ministry and the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

In a statement today, the ministry said it viewed the recent issue of MTUC’s suspension by the RoS seriously.

It said the KSM was willing to help the MTUC resolve the issue with the RoS and the Home Ministry.

It added that the issue was worrisome as the MTUC represented half-a-million workers in Malaysia.

The MTUC, it said, was the main umbrella body for workers’ unions in Malaysia and played a major role in the history of trade unions which protected the rights and welfare of employees in this country.

It said a prolonged suspension of the MTUC would have an effect on the workers in many ways relating to their rights and welfare.

Previously, the media had reported that the RoS has given the MTUC 30 days from the date of notice to reply on why it should not be deregistered.

In a statement issued on Friday, the RoS said the notice was issued on Dec 18 after it received complaints on the management of the MTUC. — Bernama