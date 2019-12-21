Flood situation in Kelantan, Johor, Sabah improves, Pahang back to normal

A postman delivers letters in Kampng Denai, Rompin December 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The flood situation in Kelantan, Johor and Sabah has improved with a further drop in the number of evacuees while in Pahang things have returned to normal following the closure of the two remaining relief centres in Temerloh this afternoon.

Kelantan still has the most evacuees at 1,332 people from 490 families, but this is a big drop from the 2,029 people from 715 families recorded at 8am today.

The InfoBencana JKM Application shows that 1,172 victims from 453 families were still at five evacuation centres in Pasir Mas while 150 victims from 37 families were at two relief centres in Jeli.

The ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website shows that Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas was still above the danger level with a reading of 9.98 metres (danger mark 9 metres), while Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat was 2.40 metres, breaching the warning level of 2.15 metres.

All other major rivers in the state were at the normal levels and no major roads were closed to traffic following bright weather this afternoon.

Kelantan police confirmed that so far five deaths had been reported in the two waves of floods since early this month.

In Johor, only the Segamat and Batu Pahat districts were still affected by floods with 613 people from 143 families at 14 evacuation centres this afternoon, compared with 810 people from 196 families this morning.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said Kluang was now back to normal after the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Linau, Simpang Renggam, near Kluang, was closed at 3pm today.

He said of the 613 evacuees in Segamat and Batu Pahat, 576 people from 136 families were at 12 relief centres in Segamat and 37 people from seven families were at two centres in Batu Pahat.

He said the victims in Segamat are residents of Jalan Kolam Air, Kampung Balai Badang, Kampung Batu Badak, Pogoh, Kampung Spang Loi, Kampung Tandong, Kampung Padang Kiambang, Kuala Paya, Kampung Sanglang, Kampung Kuing Patah, Kampung Bukit Tunggal and Kampung Pogoh while the victims in Batu Pahat are from Parit Sulong and Kampung Peserai Lama, near Semerah.

In Sabah, the number of evacuees dropped when three relief centres in Tenom were closed this afternoon, while the number of victims at the Dewan Selagon centre, involving residents of several villages in Beaufort and Membakut, remains at 402 people from 142 families.

Several roads linking these villages were affected and impassable to all types of vehicles. — Bernama