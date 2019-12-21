Agong, Permaisuri Agong attend dinner with Penang leaders

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah receive a souvenir from Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in Penang December 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 21 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended a dinner function with the Penang state government’s leaders in Shangri-la Rasa Sayang Resort & Spa, Batu Ferringhi near here, today.

Their Majesties were accompanied by Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and wife Toh Puan Majimor Shariff, and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and wife Tan Lean Kee.

Also attending the event were state leaders including Members of Parliament, council members and the state’s administration senior officials.

In His Majesty’s speech, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his gratitude and appreciation because this was the first time Their Majesties visited Penang after being installed as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong in July.

His Majesty said Penang once was only an island that served as a central port and port of call to traders during the 18th century, now the state is growing progressively aligned with the rapid development and economy today. — Bernama